Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $17,761.76 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Hyllengren sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $17,761.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 645,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,316.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ATRA opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 671.70% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,903,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 873,133 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,280,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

