Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $17,761.76 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Hyllengren sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $17,761.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 645,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,316.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance
ATRA opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 671.70% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atara Biotherapeutics
- What are earnings reports?
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.