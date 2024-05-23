Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 42.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 32.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.
SBA Communications Price Performance
Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $193.77 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
