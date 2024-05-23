Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Dividend History for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.