Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
