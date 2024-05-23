Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $234.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.