Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 179.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

