Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

PAI opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

