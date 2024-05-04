Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WMT opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

