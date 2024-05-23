Balentine LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,509,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Snap-on by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,758,000 after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 5.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,705,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,908 shares of company stock valued at $15,744,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $276.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.58 and its 200-day moving average is $281.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $247.68 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNA

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.