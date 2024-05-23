Balentine LLC Sells 241 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 363.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 70.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,714,597. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.