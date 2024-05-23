Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.45 Per Share

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DORE stock opened at GBX 77.80 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.60. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £142.30 million and a PE ratio of 1,276.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hugh W. M. Little acquired 45,955 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £34,466.25 ($43,805.60). 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

