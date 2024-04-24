Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Craig Hallum

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $159.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENPH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

ENPH traded down $5.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.08. 8,453,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,547. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $228.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.