Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

