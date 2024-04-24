Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 13,103 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $894.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

