Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 4.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.72. 3,195,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

