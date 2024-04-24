First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases 7,135 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.59 on Tuesday, hitting $464.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.68 and its 200-day moving average is $438.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $420.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

