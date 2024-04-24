Comparing GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) & Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR)

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GE Vernova and Interactive Strength’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Vernova N/A N/A N/A Interactive Strength -5,340.23% -101,636.09% -273.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GE Vernova and Interactive Strength’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE Vernova $33.24 billion 1.20 -$438.00 million N/A N/A Interactive Strength $960,000.00 4.28 -$51.37 million ($4.64) -0.05

Analyst Ratings

Interactive Strength has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GE Vernova.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GE Vernova and Interactive Strength, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Vernova 0 2 7 0 2.78 Interactive Strength 0 0 1 0 3.00

GE Vernova presently has a consensus target price of $157.44, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%. Given GE Vernova’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GE Vernova is more favorable than Interactive Strength.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Interactive Strength shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GE Vernova beats Interactive Strength on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. GE Vernova operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. It offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. The company also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

