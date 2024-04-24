WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $854.90 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for about $9.87 or 0.00015422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $854.90 million and approximately $19.53 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is the utility token of the WhiteBIT exchange, accessible on Ethereum, Tron, and WhiteChain networks. It offers substantial benefits to users such as reduced trading fees, increased referral rates, and daily free withdrawals. WBT also facilitates trading competitions and airdrops, enhancing user engagement. Created by Vladimir Nosov, WBT underscores his commitment to advancing blockchain technology through the WhiteBIT platform’s comprehensive services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

