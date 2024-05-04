Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,684 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 143,595 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $35.91.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

