975 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Acquired by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. 4,491,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,493. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

