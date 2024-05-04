Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,669 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 4.61% of PSQ worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PSQ in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in PSQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PSQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in PSQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PSQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSQH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. 97,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,181. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $35.57.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ ( NYSE:PSQH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

