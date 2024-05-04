The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,427 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $32,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,474,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,556. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.