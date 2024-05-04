563 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Bought by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 20,591.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2,121.3% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,439,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,077,109. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.