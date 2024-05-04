Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $270.32. 2,642,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.35. The firm has a market cap of $194.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

