LSV Asset Management Sells 60,227 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,227 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $128,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 319,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,294. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

