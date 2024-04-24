Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 1,933 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Commons Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,350 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. 641,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,671. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

