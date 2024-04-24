Aris Mining Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aris Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.09%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Aris Mining Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARMN opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $585.31 million and a PE ratio of 197.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. Aris Mining has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Aris Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMN. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter worth $45,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter worth $91,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

