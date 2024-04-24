StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 47,970 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

