Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 1,324 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 2.53% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $25,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGW. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. 28,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,452. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $980.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.