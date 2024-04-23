Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) PT Lowered to $68.00 at DA Davidson

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Triumph Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.40.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $69.37 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $928,552.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,511.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

See Also

