StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVBG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $289,103 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Everbridge by 37.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in Everbridge by 48.4% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 10,789.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 546,483 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

