Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.59. 3,162,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,399. The firm has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

