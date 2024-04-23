Telemus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,715 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

