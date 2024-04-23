OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,041 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,641,533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,091,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,579,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $609.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.94. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The firm has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.