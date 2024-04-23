Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.05) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 310 ($3.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 386.25 ($4.77).

Team17 Group Stock Performance

About Team17 Group

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 255 ($3.15) on Friday. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 405 ($5.00). The stock has a market cap of £371.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,821.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 233.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

