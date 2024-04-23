StockNews.com Downgrades Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) to Sell

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Atrion Trading Down 0.6 %
ATRI stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $399.83. 30,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,370. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $643.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.70 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.59.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
