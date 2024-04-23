StockNews.com Downgrades Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) to Sell

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Atrion Trading Down 0.6 %

ATRI stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $399.83. 30,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,370. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $643.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.70 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.59.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atrion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

