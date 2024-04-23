iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Holdings Raised by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. 364,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.