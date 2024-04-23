Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.22. 274,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,225. The stock has a market cap of $683.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $2,513,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 48.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 54,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

