Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 45 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after buying an additional 33,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $523.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $533.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

