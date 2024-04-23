Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $278,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,267 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,793 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,867,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

