Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $7.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.60 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

SWN opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,352,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after buying an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11,994.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,803,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 2,780,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 2,744,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after buying an additional 2,268,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.