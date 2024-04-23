SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $535,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.96. 3,996,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,757. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

