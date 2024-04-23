SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Raised by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $127.72. 216,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,422. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

