PDS Planning Inc Sells 24,486 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,486 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 718,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.93. 264,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,739. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1504 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

