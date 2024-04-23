SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 42,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,847,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,261. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.