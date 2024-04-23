Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 204,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.