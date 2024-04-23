Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $18.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.85.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2,269.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 351,704 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $3,820,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 229,964 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $2,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

