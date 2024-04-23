Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

RCON stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

