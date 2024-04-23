Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
RCON stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Recon Technology
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.