Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 260,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 289,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Trading Up 33.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

