Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 3,585 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

